Work completed on $800,000 broadband internet project

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Construction has completed on a nearly $800,000 broadband internet project that will bring WIFI to American Falls City Parks, replace the current internet system at the city office building and other city buildings, and, eventually, provide security cameras across the city.

Sometime this next January, the city’s broadband committee will meet to discuss the requirements for people to use the internet hotspots in the city parks. After the requirements are established, residents…

