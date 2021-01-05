Thanks for Christmas dinner

To the community,

With grateful hearts we wish to thank those who made it possible for a community Christmas dinner. Fifty two weeks a year the senior center provides meals for our county seniors. Those meals are either meals on wheels or served at the center. Through the pandemic we have continued to serve curbside and delivery. A wonderful group of people offered to give the staff rest on Christmas Day.

The group was spearheaded by county commissioner Delane Anderson and his wife Laura. They were helped by Falls Grill and Chill, Ron and Melinda Michaelson and Neil and Marita Poulson with desserts. Also helping were Steven Anderson, branch manager of ICCU and from the American Falls Chamber of Commerce, as well as Greg Anderson, with Anderson Body and Glass and Rebekah Sorensen, mayor of the city of American Falls. Robin Claunch; Dorothy Wagner and Nancy Davis delivered the shut-in meals. Lori Robinson picked up meals and delivered to shut-ins in Rockland.

The meal was delivered to 80 people who were alone or unable to be with family for this holiday. We thank those who donated their time and those who donated monetarily toward this dinner.

The Senior Center continues to serve hundreds of meals per week to our county’s senior population and will continue with restrictions in place.

Anyone who would like to be part of this outreach by volunteering one day a week, call the Power County Senior Center and join us.

Patty Porath

for the board of the Power County Senior Center