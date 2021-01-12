The Power County Clerk/Auditor’s Office is hiring a full-time Deputy Clerk. This employee will be a comprehensive Team member in all office areas. This position requires strong organizational, writing and financial skills. Additional duties may include elections, financial reporting, recording, knowledge of land records, marriage and alcohol licenses and passports. Application and resumes must be submitted no later than 4:00 pm on Friday, January 22, 2021. This position would provide for full medical, dental and vision insurance coverage and PERSI Retirement benefits. Monetary compensation will be offered based on experience and within the budgetary constraints.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!