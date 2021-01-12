Shirley Jean Harris Labes

July 28, 1928 – Dec. 26, 2020

On Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, Shirley Harris Labes, passed away peacefully at the age of 92. Shirley was born July 28, 1928 to Ernest and Blanche Kinney Harris in rural Bingham County, ID. Shirley was a proud graduate of Aberdeen High’s Class of 1946. She had fond memories of time with her classmates and working for the Toevs and Davis families.

In 1948, Shirley married Benjamin Carl Labes, a handsome WWII Army Infantry Veteran. They came to visit family in Idaho yearly and attended many class reunions for her class and several All-High Reunions as well. They were happily married until Ben passed away in 1993. Shirley was Ben’s Shirl and Ben was Shirley’s Benny. Shirl will be buried next to her Benny in the Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR.

Shirley loved to collect: stamps, teddy bears, photos, coins, Precious Moment figurines, and decorations for every holiday. Her Gift Boxes were phenomenal. Ben would lovingly tease her about him needing his three jobs to support her and that their ceiling would someday cave in because of the weight of her treasures in the attic.

Shirley and Ben adopted two sons: Michael and Jerry, who both gave them the gift of grandchildren! Shirley was a homemaker; taking care of her children and grandchildren, she was an election poll worker, had flea market tables, and many garage sales. Her backyard was a garden!

Shirley is survived by her son, Michael and his children, Shannon and Mindy, Jerry and his wife, Sabine, their children Ben, Ashley, Casey and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Rita, brothers-in-law and nieces, nephews and family.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three of her Harris sisters: Sandra, Vernie and Irene.