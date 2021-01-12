Theodore “Ted” Klassen

Theodore “Ted” Ralph Klassen was taken from us on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 and was ushered into the loving embrace of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ to the words of “well done my good and faithful servant”. He is survived by his wife, three sons, one daughter, daughter-in-law, three grandsons, and one granddaughter.

He loved his Lord Jesus deeply and loved to talk about the glories of the Son of God who died to save him, and everything he did in life was done out of joyful obedience to his Savior. He was loved by his wife and children and adored by his grandchildren. Nothing gave him greater joy than to spend time with his family. He was a faithful husband, a loving father, and a doting grandfather. His absence will be deeply felt for the rest of our lives. His legacy of hard work, loving commitment, and compassionate care is a blessing we will carry on in our lives and a legacy we will cherish and honor.

There was a viewing at Davis-Rose Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The funeral service to honor his memory was held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, (location to be determined).

All are invited to attend and give their respects to a man who gave himself over fully and completely to honoring his Lord and taking care of his family in every way a father and husband should.