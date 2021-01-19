Anna May Webb passed away on Dec. 30, 2020. Annie was born on May 17, 1933 in Bancroft, ID, to Joe and Lola Miller. The family later moved to Pocatello, ID.

Annie was part of a large, loving family. Being one of 10 children, she loved reminiscing about her brothers and sisters and sharing stories about all of them growing up together.

Annie married Edwin Clark Webb in July 1957. They had two children, Jenny and Sheldon. Ed was her one true love. They shared many memories and adventures together. They especially enjoyed their many camping trips together.

Annie lived a full life. She is remembered by friends and family as caring, sweet, and funny. She loved her dogs, bird watching, beer, and Seagrams 7. Annie was always happiest when surrounded by friends and family. She enjoyed cracking jokes and spending time with those she loved.

Annie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ed; parents, Joe and Lola Miller; her brothers, John Miller, Joe Miller, Carl Miller, Martin Miller; her sisters, Bessie Miller, Mary Miller, Lola Humble, Florence Gabrielson, Naomi Aguilar, Rose Russell; and the many dogs she loved throughout her life, Lady, Nummy, Eamer, Maisy, and Terra. Annie is survived by her two children, Jenny and Sheldon; her granddaughters, Teneile and Chantelle; and two great-grandsons, Connor and Kannon. She is also survived by her special adopted grandson, Keyan Vanderpool. Keyan held a very special place in her heart.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the Falls View Cemetery in American Falls, ID. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.