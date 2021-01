Baynard Lamarr Gardner, 92, of Aberdeen, ID, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. He is survived by his children, Cindy Binci, Connie Sloan and Rodney Gardner, and one brother, Kent Gardner. He was preceded in death by one son, Michael Gardner.

A family service will be at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.