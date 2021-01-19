Edward E. Hellickson at 78, passed away peacefully in Aberdeen, ID, surrounded by his loving family, from pancreatic cancer.

He was born to Ronald Hellickson and Orzalia (Joubert) Hellickson in Fryburg, ND, the ninth of 12 children. He married the love of his life, Glenna Marriott, on Sept. 2, 1963 in Aberdeen, ID. They had lots of fun, friends, and laughter, for 57 years.

Edward worked at the Simplot Food Division in Aberdeen for 34 years, never missing a day of work or late. He enjoyed his work and the special projects he was involved in. He taught his children and grandchildren his work ethics.

He loved to fish, hunt and camp, and was always on the go forever doing something for everyone he knew. Edward spent countless hours volunteering at the Aberdeen Senior Center, Food Bank and helping family, friends, and neighbors.

He is predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife Glenna (Aberdeen), two daughters, Katrina (Brian) Evans (Pocatello), Shayla (Hensley) Hellickson (American Falls), and his adopted son, Cody Hellickson (Idaho Falls); brothers, Delbert (Idaho), Donald (Montana); sisters, Deloris (Montana), Virginia (Colorado) and Dorthy (Arizona); also 10 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will be forever missed.

Celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Hall, 184 Main St., Aberdeen, ID, on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. His ashes will be scattered at a later date.