Loretta Jean Hauber

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, Loretta Jean, known to all as Jean or Jeannie, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in American Falls, ID.

Mom was born July 27, 1930 in Plummer, ID, to Noah Nason (Bill) and Hazel Eaton. She was the second oldest of six children. She grew up on a wheat and cattle ranch and graduated from Plummer High School in 1949. From there she headed to Spokane and entered nursing school at Whitworth College. She soon met a young man that was going to school at WSU in Pullman. The lights flashed and bells rang and on Jan. 6, 1951 she married Bill Hauber.

By this time her dad had purchased a cattle ranch in Ellensburg, WA. Mom and dad moved into the bunkhouse on the lower ranch in the Yakima River Canyon and began their life together. Except for a brief stay in Yakima, they spent the next 13 years in Ellensburg. During this time, she had four sons, Bruce, Gary, Glenn and Alan.

While there might have been thoughts of going back to finish nursing school, raising four rambunctious boys as well as a husband kept her more than busy. She was always there, nurturing, loving, guiding, mentoring, patient, confidant and an occasional “just wait until your dad gets home!” That was usually enough to bring us boys into line – our answer was always “don’t tell dad, we’ll be good!”

During this period of time, she enjoyed her Saturdays. Grandma would drive her old Chevy into town on Saturday morning and they would go get groceries and then back to the house to fix Grandma’s hair and drink coffee and visit. Then usually Saturday night she and dad would go out to dinner and a night of dancing.

Over the succeeding years, there were many moves, Othello, Quincy, American Falls and then back to Quincy, with at least several moves in each town. The moves were to develop and grow dad’s career. Mom’s support helped dad’s career tremendously. They were never just a house – mom made each and every one a home – clean, neat, warm and full of love and always, always welcoming to all. Over the years everyone that knew mom would tell us “Your mom is so nice, so kind”.

As more time passed her boys headed out to make their way in this world, but she was always there with her smile, hugs and tears when we came home and smiles, hugs and tears when we would leave again. We have a saying in the family whenever one of us may tear up at a movie, get together, reading, text or anything – we get called Little Jeannie. It’s a Badge of Honor. Then came grandchildren and finally some girls!

Their house in Quincy became grandkids’ station. Mom and dad enjoyed traveling and camping in their motorhome and that became grandkids’ station 2. Mom and dad also enjoyed trips to other locations. Some of these included, Washington and Oregon coasts, Disneyland, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico and Europe. Mom and dad made friends wherever they went and friends and family would often drop in at mom and dad’s house just to visit and have a cup of coffee and dessert.

Mom was an excellent cook and dessert maker and she loved her coffee. In 2015 with dad’s failing health, we moved mom and dad into assisted living in Wenatchee. In 2019 we moved them back to American Falls.

Mom is survived by her four sons, Bruce (Alida) of American Falls, Gary (Brenda) of Wenatchee, Glenn (Cynthia) of Vancouver and Alan (Sherry) of Wenatchee; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two brothers (Jack and Jerry).

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill (17 months ago); one grandchild (Elva); two sisters (Bobbie and Joyce); one brother (Jim who passed on the same day as mom two years ago) and her parents.

Mom was many things – mom, mother, grandma, auntie, sis, friend, but above all she was a beautiful person, full of love, grace, kindness and respect for all. She passed these values on to her children and grandchildren. Her strongest words, other than maybe to dad, were Oh Gee or Oh Dear! Thank you mom for all you provided to all of the Hauber clan, your unconditional love, and your beautiful smile. We will love you forever and miss you always!

A celebration of mom’s and dad’s lives will be held in June in Washington State. Condolences and remembrances can be left on the web site www.davisrosemortuary.com.