Job: Secretary. Description: This job will be at our Thunderbird building in American Falls. It will consist of entering and extracting information through QuickBooks, sending invoices and statements to customers, sending and receiving payments, payroll, entering received items into inventory, any paperwork and filing that is necessary, running reports, and the tracking of multiple accounts. Rate of pay will depend on experience. If interested, please bring in a resume or email it to 98thunderbird@gmail.com.

