Steve Richards

Steven Lowell Richards went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born to Ruth and Jack Richards in American Falls, ID, on July 8, 1946. The family, including Steve and his three siblings, lived and worked on their wheat farm near Roy, ID.

Steve graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Idaho and took a position at Intermountain Gas in Boise, ID. There he met his future wife, Glenda Book, and they married shortly after their first date. They were married 46 years.

Steve managed an ARCO oil refinery in southern California. He later moved his family to Louisiana to manage a BP oil refinery. The family returned to the Intermountain West when Steve took a management position with Utah Power Company in Salt Lake City, UT, where he worked until he retired in 2016.

Steve had many professional accomplishments, but he would like to be remembered for his personal life. He had a deep and abiding faith in the Lord and diligently cared and provided for his family. Steve enjoyed restoring his 1950 Dodge power wagon, helping his neighbors and watching his favorite TV show, “The Great British Baking Show”.

Steve is survived by his wife, Glenda Book Richards; his daughter, Erin Richards; his sisters, Judy Schow and Charlotte Campbell; and sister-in-law, Sharon Richards; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Tom Richards, and his parents, Jack and Ruth Richards.

Steve will be sorely missed by his family. The family would like to thank Huntsman Cancer Institute, especially the hospice team, for their compassion and comfort care.