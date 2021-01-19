The family of Verda Lee Burke announces that she has gone to live with Heavenly Father. She departed on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

She was born April 3, 1943 in American Falls, ID, to Christ and Altia Funk. Verda was born the last of six children. She grew up in Pleasant Valley, about 16 miles north west of American Falls. She attended school in American Falls and graduated from American Falls High School.

She later attended a nursing program through ISU and received an L.P.N. license. She was employed at Power County Hospital from 1962 until 1978. During her employment at Power County Hospital, she had the opportunity of doing many jobs; such as work in surgery, delivery, x-ray, lab and numerous times she was called on to go with the ambulance. She was the Health and Safety Coordinator at Lamb Weston from 1978 until 1988. She was responsible for all work-related injuries, Work Comp claims, safety classes, first aid classes, hearing tests and on numerous occasions, she operated the switch board. She was an Audiometric technician and did all the hearing tests at Lamb-Weston. Verda was also the Power County Red Cross Nursing Chairman and taught classes to the public in CPR, First Aid and Advanced First Aid. She also taught these classes at Lamb-Weston. Verda worked for USDA in the fall and worked weekends at Power County Hospital when they needed help. Verda enjoyed being a nurse and helping people.

Verda married Michael K. Feld in 1961 and they had four children. They divorced in 1982. Verda met Thomas Burke in 1987 and she married her best friend and the love of her life on Feb. 13, 1988 in Pocatello, ID. They moved to Afton, WY, where Thomas was employed at the J.R. Simplot mine.

Verda was unable to find employment in nursing, when she first moved to Afton, WY, but she never let that stop her. After much searching she found a job working at Wyoming Woolens, sewing snow mobile suits, parkas, hats, house slippers and mittens. She worked there until a position opened up that fall at St. John’s Hospital in Jackson, WY. The spring of 1989, she was employed at Star Valley Hospital, working in the Assisted Living Center and also provided numerous services for Star Valley Home Health. In 1999, Thomas was transferred to Overton, NV. Verda worked part time for a doctor at a clinic in Overton. She retired in 2002 after 40 years of being a nurse. They lived in Overton until Thomas retired in 2004. They sold their home and bought a motor home and decided to travel. They spent many wonderful years traveling across the lower 48 states, and also Alaska, Canada and Mexico. Thomas and Verda had a favorite saying “Our home is where we park it.”

Health issues arose and they decided to purchase a home in Pocatello to be closer to family. They continued to use their mobile home in the winter and spent the winters in Yuma, AZ.

Verda enjoyed reading, painting, crocheting, sewing, working in her flower garden, traveling, riding her motorcycle and riding four-wheelers. She enjoyed sending and receiving e-mails from friends and family. Verda also enjoyed playing games on the computer. She also enjoyed sewing and made a quilt for each of her children and also crocheted a tree skirt for each one to enjoy with their Christmas tree. She crocheted numerous dolls for daughters and granddaughters. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them, when possible.

Verda is survived by: her four children, a son, Ken Feld, grandchildren, Shelby Feld, Boise, ID, and Russell Feld, Pocatello, ID; a daughter, Christina (Earnie) Parten, Westchester, OH; a son, Paul Feld, Las Vegas, NV, a daughter, Brenda (Curt) Fehringer; grandchildren, Cameron (Pocatello), Chantel (Cody) Huckvale, Boise, Chambray (Scott) Boise, and Caden, Pocatello; two stepchildren, Christopher and Patricia; granddaughter, Nicole (Terry) Lewis; and three great-grandchildren, Aileen, Meika, and Leta. She is survived by a sister, Ardith (Earl) Vollmer, American Falls.

She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Thomas; her parents and four half-brothers. In Lieu of flowers, please send a donation to “Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter” P.O. Box 281 Pocatello, Idaho.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID. Webcasting of the service will be available on Verda’s tribute page for those who are not able to attend. Following cremation, her final resting place will be in the Falls View Cemetery in American Falls, ID.

