AFHS wrestlers take 10th at Rollie Lane tournament

The American Falls High School boys’ wrestling team took 10th place at the Rollie Lane Tournament, out of 45 teams, on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 8 and 9. No other 3A team placed higher, though one 2A team, New Plymouth, was in the top ten.

5A Madison took first place at the tournament, with 226.5 points. American Falls had 103 points.

Those placing for American Falls include 98 pounder Kolter Burton…

