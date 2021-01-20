Lady Tigers claim three wins

The Aberdeen High School Lady Tiger basketball team registered three more wins under their belt, playing Bear Lake, Declo and Soda Springs.

The team hosted Bear Lake Friday, Jan. 8, and beat the Bears 57-46.

The scoring efforts of Courtney Phillips and Yasmin Ortiz helped the Tigers pull away from Bear Lake in the second half.

The Lady Tigers had a one point lead…

