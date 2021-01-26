Aberdeen girls win one, lose one

The Aberdeen High School girls’ basketball team traveled to Ririe Friday, Jan. 15, and lost 62-53. A late-game opportunity slipped through Aberdeen’s fingers in the last minute-and-a-half.

Aberdeen outscored Ririe in the first and third quarters, hitting 17 in the first and 21 in the third, while Ririe only made 14 in the first and 15 in the third. The second and fourth quarters saw …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!