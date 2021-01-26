Christina Ann Acuna (Cole)

Jan. 27, 1989 – Jan. 16, 2021

Christina Ann Acuna (Tina), 31, of American Falls, ID, passed away in her home Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

Christina was born in American Falls to Janet Elaine Harris of American Falls and Alan Ross Cole of Nebraska. Christina was a hard working mother of three beautiful boys, Tayvin Acuna 9, Dexton Acuna 6, and Decker Acuna 1.

She graduated from the American Falls Academy in 2006, and Anthem College in Phoenix, AZ, March 28, 2008. She was a CNA.

She liked fishing, walking, crossfit, blasting her music and singing. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her boys. She was fun, loveable, outgoing, bubbly, independent, smart and outspoken.

She married Christopher Acuna of Pocatello, ID in 2011, and later divorced.

Tina is survived by her grandparents Richard Jolley of American Falls, Nettie Danis of American Falls; parents Janet Harris of American Falls and Alan Cole of Nebraska; Uncle Daryl Jensen of Pocatello; siblings Kelsie Cole of American Falls, Tyler Saiz of Pocatello, Mytaya Millard of Wichita, KS, Aislynn Perez of Jerome, ID, Madison Harris of Pocatello; her children Tayvin Acuna, Dexton Acuna and Decker Acuna; one niece, two nephews and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandma Kathy Jolley, Uncle Lewis Jensen, Aunt Lyndi Hall, Uncle Todd Hall, 38 weeks pregnant with daughter Ryn, and one cousin.

No services are planned at this time.