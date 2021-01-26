County’s covid status downgraded to yellow

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department downgraded Power County’s coronavirus risk from high (or orange level) to moderate (or yellow level) on Saturday, Jan. 16. While the change came on the heels of the sixth death from covid-19 in Power County – a female in her 70s – the daily new case count has dropped dramatically from the height of coronavirus cases in the fall of 2020. It is now usually between 0-3 cases per day. As of press time, there were 18 active cases in the county.

Power County has had 579 total cases according to the health department’s count, with 568 recovered or passed away. Thirty six …

