Randy S. Kucera was born Jan. 27, 1955 to Edward L. Kucera and Elaine W. (Phelps) Kucera. He died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 of pulmonary fibrosis.

He worked in farming, construction and manufacturing. He retired in 2012 and moved to Montana to be near family.

Deceased family members include his father, Edward Kucera, and sister, Rosemary Kucera Guess. He is survived by his mother, Elaine Kucera; sisters, Rebecca (Steve) Hicks and Roberta (Greg) Baker; two nephews, five nieces, two great-nephews and three great-nieces.

Graveside services will be announced at a later date and will be held in American Falls, ID.