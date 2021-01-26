School teachers get vaccinated

Aberdeen school district teachers and staff were able to get their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Jan. 20. A little over 50 percent of the workers who wanted the vaccine were vaccinated. Superintendent Jane Ward told board members Todd Lowder, Mike Shackelford, Sherrie Mauroner, Elaine Blik and David Wahlen, that some of the teachers and staff were getting the shot from other places so they did not participate in the clinic. Some did not want the vaccine.

Ward reported that Idaho Governor Brad Little has released a new modified stage 2 and may be updating again, due to the lower number of cases reported in Idaho. Currently the new Stage 2 allows the cheerleaders and their coach to attend the games and the dance team may perform at halftime. None of the cheerleader and dance team…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!