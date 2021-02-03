Thanks for Wishmas help

Dear editor,

American Falls High School is so grateful for all of the community’s support throughout our new Wishmas program. We would especially like to thank all of our sponsors.

Our premium sponsors are All Coverage Insurance, Falls Grill and Chill and Lamb Weston. Our gold sponsors are Anderson’s Body and Glass, Ace Hardware, Gehring Agri- Business, Pumpco, Sun River of Idaho, G&D Trucking and K-K Enterprises. Our silver sponsors are Farm Bureau, Soft Touch Car Wash, China City, Falls Town Beef, Clinger Farms, The Bank of Commerce, Heart 2 Zimmerman Performance Horses, Great Rift Transportation, Lance Funk Farms, Courtesy Ford Lincoln, Rockland Pharmacy, American Falls Eye Center- Dr. Brian Adair, Power County Dental- Dr. Greg Miller, Hunt Electric, James Gregerson and Napa Auto Parts. Our bronze sponsors are American Falls Dance Studio, Sam’s Family Cuts, Logan and Marilyn Brower, Hatt Chiropractic, Music in the Park, Steve Tolman and Jason and Dejanet Williams,

If you are interested in watching the American Falls Student Council throughout their process; from planning to passing out the gifts a video will be available on the American Falls High School Activities Facebook page! Again thank you to all of our sponsors and supporters.

Sincerely, Makenzie Smith

Student Body Publicity Specialist