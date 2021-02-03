Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, the most special man, Timothy O. Mauch, left us to join his Savior in heaven. His wish was to die at the home he had built for his family. This wish was granted.

Tim was born in a small farming town in North Dakota to Karl and Katharina Mauch and raised on that farm. He was blessed with 15 brothers and sisters, him being the youngest. This large German family was filled with love and joy.

This man of God was one who could fix anything or build anything. As a young man he went into the Army during the Korean War with the occupation of Germany. His main occupation was mechanics, starting with the John Deere Company. He also had some years working in the oil fields in Odessa, TX. Coming to Idaho he once again went to work for John Deere with Hod Doering being his mentor. In 1973 he purchased the shop and had it until his retirement some 40 years later. Once he retired he had a small business doing alternators and starters. During this time he built onto a home for his family.

Tim was a man of great faith, compassion, loving and we were all proud to call him our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend.

He was once married to Arvadell Thomas, but was later divorced. In 1974 he married Bobbie Mauch and this union lasted 48 years. Tim raised six and one-half children: Tammy Lea Mauch, Shelia Hyatt (Keith), Timothy Leroy (Deanna), Michele (Glen), Mark Lee Rienstra, Gina Marie Glascock, Nicole Hernandez (Les) for only two wonderful years. He had a special love for each one of them.

Tim was a worker in the community he loved. He was on the hospital board for 10 years, a member of the Lion’s Club, on the Gerald Fehringer Youth Center board for many years, and participated in many church activities being a lifelong member of the Lutheran church. He was most proud of being a lifetime member of the VFW serving many offices throughout the years.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother, father, and 12 brothers and sisters, and his grandson Dale Herbst. His father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law also passed. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; brothers Karl and Walt, and sister Clara. All six and one-half of his children, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild Royal and a boy and girl on the way. Also surviving are his precious friends and his best pal Sophie, plus many nephews and nieces. His brothers, Walt and Karl, and the coffee group were such a blessing to him.

The funeral to honor Tim was Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church, 246 Lee Street, American Falls. The viewing was one hour (10 a.m.) before the service at the same church.

Davis Rose Mortuary will handle everything.

A dinner will be served at the Senior Center after the interment at Falls View Cemetery.

A special thank you to the angels from the Heritage group of Hospice nurses who took care of Tim and all of his family in his last days.

Donations may be given to Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church at PO Box 131, American Falls, ID 83211, and The Gerald Fehringer Youth Center at 206 Tyler Street, American Falls, ID 83211, or a charity of your choice.