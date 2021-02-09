Tommy Joe Mayer was born Sept. 29, 1959 to Earl F. Mayer and Bonnie S. Booth. He went to be with the Lord on Jan. 26, 2021.

Tommy grew up on the farm near Indian Springs. He liked bicycle riding, and all types of car racing sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Joy, and his brother Rob. He is survived by his brother Rich, many loving and caring cousins, and his Aunt Lila.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.