A.F. in good fiscal shape

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Longtime American Falls auditor Morgan Hatt had good news for the city of American Falls for the 2020 fiscal year, the city ended in the black. It is the first time in several years that the city has not ended up lacking by the end of the year. The city also increased its cash on hand by about $350,000.

Hatt gave his report to the city council on Wednesday, Feb. 3. The city finished the year with just over $40,000 in the black. Recent years have seen the city with just about that same amount in the hole.

The street department and the parks departments ended up in the red. That is not unusual, Hatt said. The amount the two departments…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!