Help Ellie in any way that you can

Dear community,

I would like to introduce you to this fierce, blue eyed beauty that has become a personal hero of mine! Her name is Ellie Klassen, She is 10 years old and a resident of Aberdeen. Last year she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, which is a cancer of the lymphoid line of blood cells. The disease starts in the child’s bone marrow and then the leukemia cells grow very rapidly, quickly crowding the bone marrow so the bone marrow has trouble making normal cells. It can be incredibly painful as it was for Ellie in the beginning. Her parents quickly got her into doctors when she started complaining about the pain. She has been such a trooper through all of her treatments up to this point. If you ask her, she will tell you that no matter what, she knows that God will take care of her, no matter the outcome!

Many people if they see Ellie out and about, which is extremely rare, will see a pretty, sweet, brave and smiling girl. What they won’t see is the nausea, the sleepless nights, the countless hours in the car, the tears, the frustration and the loneliness while she is wrapped up in her blanket curled up next to her mom. She is such a champ, a fighter and always tries to put on a brave face. This next round of Chemo is going to be rather harsh though and we need to all rally and pray for our sweet Ellie!

On March 6, I am planning on holding the fundraising benefit for Ellie. The place and time and cost of the spaghetti supper: Duffins White Barn located at 1796 S. 2800 W. in Aberdeen, from 3 to 7 p.m. We will be having a spaghetti dinner ($5 per plate, under 5 years old free). Along with the spaghetti dinner, there will be a silent auction, raffle and some fun performances from some of our local stars, both American Falls and Aberdeen.

What I am asking from you is any kind of donation, either monetary, or something we can raffle or add to the auction. ANYTHING to help the family out. This is the type of family that would give the shirt off their back for anyone in need and never ask for anything in return. I am asking that we come together as a community and help support this little girl and her family. If you have any questions please fell free to call or text me at 208-716-0099 to arrange for a pickup. I have volunteers available in American Falls and Aberdeen that are willing to come by to pick up items.

Thank you,

Shannon Cornforth