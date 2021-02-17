Full-time Staff Accountant
Kim Wahlen Farms is seeking a full-time staff accountant to assist the CFO and Director of Operations in the following areas: accounts payable, payroll preparation and government reporting, crop insurance and FSA reporting, human resource functions, and farm records management. We are seeking a reliable, self-motivated individual with strong accounting skills and experience with accounting management utilizing QuickBooks. Must be proficient in Excel. Experience in the agricultural industry and accounting practices is beneficial. Pay depending on experience. To apply email office.kimwahlenfarms@gmail.com or call 208-226-9906.