Remain vigilant and wear masks for city business

To Aberdeen citizens,

I am aware Governor Brad Little has moved the state to Stage 3. This stage still suggests masks, social distancing, and adequate hand washing. The change to stage 3 has been possible due to our citizens’ collective good efforts.

However, due to the fact, our city office staff consists of only three (3) employees who have to deal with the total public in a smaller work area, if one were to contract Covid-19, we would have no option but to close the city offices and possibly other services for at least 14 days. Such action is not in the best interest of the city’s ability to provide the needed services to our citizens.

Therefore, the city will continue to require masks and scheduled appointments to do your city business. Let’s remain vigilant in our efforts.

Thank you in advance for your continued cooperation,

Mayor Larry Barrett