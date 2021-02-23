AFHS wrestlers win district tournament

American Falls High School wrestling are district champions after seven wrestlers took first place at the district tournament at Snake River High School, Thursday, Feb. 19.

Kolter Burton took first place in the 98 pound weight class. At 106 pounds, Grayson Williams wrestled his teammate Kaylee Hunt for the first place spot. Hunt, who took second place in the unofficial girls’ tournament, crossed over to boys’ side for the district tournament and to…

