American Falls – Alice G. Wilshusen, 89

Alice was born into a large family in July 1931, to Guy and Avis Smith in Bronco, TX. She spet her younger years in New Mexico, where her mother and some siblings became Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Later, her mother moved the family to California where Alice married John Wilshusen in 1946. They had four children: Joyce, Jorge, Judy and James. She eventually bore the responsibility of raising her four children alone, and she worked tirelessly as a waitress, and a caregiver, to provide for her children.

Alice’s siblings lived out their lives in California and have preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Alice was well known for her seemingly indefatigable energy, her brilliant red hair and her brightly colored fingernail polish. In addition, her compassion for others shone through as she worked as a Hospice worker and private duty caregiver for well over thirty years. On a number of occasions, she brought great comfort to her clients by sharing God’s promise of peace and happiness in restored paradice earth with no more sickness or death. It brought Alice great joy to share her hope with others.

In time, Alice’s health began to fail and she moved to Idaho, where she passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2021. She now awaits the Bible’s hope of Resurrection into the Bible’s promised paradise earth to come in God’s due time.

While Alice had many true-life challenges, she had great joy and determination in serving her Heavenly Father Jehovah.

The family would also like to express sincere appreciation to the Power County Long Term Care unit and staff, who, through their warmth, compassion, constant communication and professionalism, brought care to Alice in her declining years. Before the Virus, they shared many smiles, hugs and kisses. Thanks to you all! Because of the Covid-19 concerns, memorial service will be conducted in a private family setting.