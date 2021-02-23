Ella Mae (Dolly) Arenas

Ella Mae (Dolly) Shelman Arenas, 79, of Rockland, ID, passed away on Feb. 14, 2021 in American Falls.

Dolly was born in a log cabin built by her father, along the Snake River. Dolly was born as Ella Mae Shelman in Springfield, ID, to Lane and Josephine Shelman on April 7, 1941. Growing up she attended school in Springfield. Later in life she worked as a housekeeper to many, being self-employed for 40 plus years, working every day up to her 76th year.

Dolly was first married at the age of 15 to Raul (Rudy) Cardona for 18 years. With this union they were blessed with a son, Lepp Cardona, daughter, Melissa (Cardona) Porath, and daughter, Elana Cardona. Dolly later divorced and was remarried to Eliseo Arenas. From that union was born a son, Lane Shelman Arenas. They were later divorced.

Dolly is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jesse James Shelman, sisters Barbara and Marie Shelman, her son Lepp Cardona, along with grandson Derrick Leslie.

Dolly is survived by her children, Melissa (Alan) Porath, Elana Cardona and Lane (Christal) Arenas, also her sisters (twins) Petie Smith and Joy Gifford, then Kathy Thomas. Dolly is survived by her grandchildren Gabe, Vanessa, Brandon, Jessica, Mariah, Tahnea, Michael, Nathan, Lilyana, and Evalyn Angel, in addition to 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Dolly was given her nickname by her father, whom she adored very much. Her fondest memories are riding horses with her dad and growing up on the farm. She and her sisters looked forward to Christmas every year to a “new” doll from their mom. The worn dolls would disappear every fall only to later reappear on Christmas morning as a brand “new” doll. Lastly she absolutely loved her flower gardens and took pride in her beautiful lawns. Every home she had she put all her effort into its beauty. We will all miss her presence so very much!

Her famous last words were “WHATEVER!”

The memorial will be held spring of 2021. Family will put out a notice in The Press and The Times for those who wish to participate.