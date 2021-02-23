Marietta Rita Miser born Oct. 31, 1937 in Honolulu, Hawaii, passed away on her parents’ wedding anniversary Feb. 13, 2021 at the age of 83 in her daughter’s home surrounded by loved ones.

Rita was born to George Wood and Margaret Gutierres of Hawaii. She was the youngest of four children, including her twin sister Isabelle Lita Koellmann (Graydon) of Escondido, CA, who is three minutes older; her sister Helen Holly Sanberg-Swanagan of Escondido; and her big brother George Albert Wood (Lois) of Texas.

Rita was known for her quick wit and funny sense of humor. She loved singing and dancing throughout her years and never missed an opportunity to shake a leg.

In her teens she would sing with her father at many prestige events in Hawaii. She was also a dance instructor at Arthur Murray Studios along with her twin sister Isabelle. Rita, along with her family, were Pearl Harbor survivors.

Rita has six children, Gregory Albert Smith of Pocatello, ID; Juanita E. Smith Bryant (Jim) of Butte, MT; Darwin Scott Smith (deceased); Barry Mitchell Smith (Sherri) of Pocatello; Wiley George Smith (Maryann) of Boise, whom she raised with Darwin Charles Smith (deceased) of Pocatello.

Rita had a daughter, Rita Marie Miser Chavez (Daniel) with her late husband Charles Edward Miser of American Falls. She had four stepchildren Mark Miser (deceased), Lisa Miser Dusenbery of Pocatello, Charlene Miser Goff of Colorado, Hope Ann Miser Ruscelli (Mike) of Alabama.

Nothing was more important to Rita than her children, stepchildren, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

She is loved and will be sorely missed. A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, with a viewing one half hour before the funeral service both at the Wilks Funeral Home. A webcast of the funeral will be available on her tribute page.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Care Connections of Idaho and Encompass for helping taking such great care of our mother in her final days. Also a special thanks to her wonderful nurse Natalie Snow and her husband (who was mom’s dentist) for they have become like family.

Aloha mom we love you!

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.