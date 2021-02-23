Raymond Lee Henery, 88, of American Falls, ID, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, American Falls. A visitation with family will be from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral.

Interment will be at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com. Please wear masks and follow all other CDC guidelines.