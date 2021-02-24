Commission says landfill nearly full

The pits where they are allowed to bury garbage at the Power County Landfill are filling up quickly, the Power County commissioners told the American Falls City Council in a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 17. There is only room for about five more pits, which represents about five more years worth of garbage.

They are investigating heightening the pits with existing leftover top soil to fit more garbage. Most of the garbage at the landfill is already transferred off the…

