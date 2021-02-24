General Manager
Great Rift Transportation LLC, an agricultural based trucking company located in American Falls, Idaho is seeking a General Manager. This position requires a strong background in the daily operation of a fast-paced agricultural based trucking company. The duties include, but are not limited to, the day-to-day management of the company. Ultimately responsible for all employees and ensuring customer needs are met. Must exhibit great people skills, values, and loyalty. Directly manages dispatchers, shop personnel, and other positions within the company. Reports to the owner. Pay is based on experience with full benefits package.
Send resume to greatrift@live.com
Or drop off at 2953 Lamb Weston Rd.
American Falls, ID 83211
Questions, please call (208)226-7770.
We will be accepting resumes until
the position is filled.