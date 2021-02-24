Tilley presents plans for Europe trip for students

Aberdeen High School teacher Amber Tilley plans on taking some of the students on a Europe trip during spring break in 2022. The trip could not be done this year because of the pandemic, but they are planning on the trip next year. The trip will take ten days and nine nights so the students will miss one day of school. Tilley said she hopes that day would be an excused absence for the students.

The trip will be through EF Tours, a well respected group that has done many tours for students. It is the same group that Aberdeen students