It’s with a heavy heart to announce the passing of Kenny Campau; a loving person that touched so many people’s lives.

Kenny’s life was cut short on Feb. 20, 2021 due to a self-inflicted gunshot caused by a spontaneous decision while intoxicated. Kenny would want everyone to know he didn’t mean to hurt anyone, was not in the right state of mind and if given the chance would take it all back, but he can’t so it is important to point out the importance of mental health and alcohol awareness because speaking up and/or recognizing a problem and addressing it could save so many lives.

Kenny had a big loving family; he was born in Pocatello, ID, Jan. 31, 1963 to Gerry Campau, MaryAnn Howard and adored his stepmother Arlene Campau. Kenny had many siblings, Jamie, Jerry, Jeni, Jacki, Bill, Debbi, Gerri, Sandra Kay, Royce, Kimmi, and Carol.

At the age of 17 Kenny enlisted in the U.S Navy and spent seven years traveling all over the world serving his country. Kenny has a beautiful wife Lynette Campau, as well as five handsome sons, Jake, Kyle, Jordan, Justin, and K.W.

A celebration of life was held in Kenny’s honor Feb. 28, 2 p.m. at Davis-Rose Funeral Home and burial was March 1, 2 p.m. at Falls View Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.