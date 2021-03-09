Thanks from family of Ray Henrey

We would like to express our thanks and appreciation to all the wonderful friends and family members for the food, cards, flowers, phone calls and visits, which helped ease the pain of losing Ray. Also a special thank you to the Power County Hospital nurses and staff, and to the doctors for the loving care extended to Ray; and to St. John’s Lutheran Church and all who served the delicious meal and helped with the service; and to Pastor Beake and Davis Rose Mortuary for their help in easing our pain for the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather. Thank you and God Bless all of you. Marlene, Lori, Keith, Casey, Nite’, Britney, Cody, Shelby and Piper Ann.

