AFHS wrestlers take fifth at state

The American Falls High School wrestling team took fifth at the state wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 27, in Nampa. Of the 10 wrestlers attending state, eight of them placed at the meet. Two of them took first place.
The two lightest competitors took the top spots at state. Kolter Burton took first in the 98 pound weight…
