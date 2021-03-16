Rockland boys’ basketball takes third at state

The Rockland High School basketball team took third place at the state competition on Friday, March 5, after defeating Richfield 74-46.

Rockland started the tournament on Wednesday, March 3, with a win against Clark Fork, 57-20.

“It was a good game to start off the tournament,” said Rockland Coach Shae Neal. “We played extremely well on defense and set the tone for the tournament…

