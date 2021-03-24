AFHS baseball wins two, drops two

The American Falls High School baseball team had two wins and two losses. On Friday, March 12, the Beavers picked up their first win of the season against West Jefferson in American Falls, winning 29 runs to three.

The Beavers started with a run in the first, and then jumped to seven runs in the second, five runs in the third and 16 runs in the fourth. West Jefferson had a run in the third and two in the fifth.

Earning runs in the game are Tanner Hansen with three, Angel Lujano with five, Josh Smith with three, Paddy Harwood with…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!