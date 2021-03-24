Chickens, rabbits still not allowed in A.F. after complaints, enforcement issues

Rabbits and chickens will not be allowed in the city limits, American Falls Mayor Rebekah Sorensen told attendees at a city council meeting on Wednesday, March 17. Current city code declares livestock illegal, and although the council considered an ordinance to change the code, the overwhelming public comment they received against the proposal and the difficulty of enforcing compliance with the ordinance nixed the idea.

“I’ve probably had close to a hundred conversations about this in the last …

