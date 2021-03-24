Urban chickens are hot topic

To the editor,

I would like to comment on a recent hot button topic in the community – urban chickens. I don’t really count because I don’t live in American Falls, nor do I have chickens.

I do find it interesting that some opposed to the urban chickens are concerned that other cities will look down on American Falls as rubes or hayseeds if they allow chickens in the city. Cities like headed north – Pocatello, Blackfoot, or Idaho Falls all allow chickens. Or East, as in Denver or Boulder both allow urban chickens. Or going south to the Mecca’s of backward such as Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Provo or Orem, all of which allow urban chickens.

Surely American Falls wouldn’t like to be associated with the likes of Twin Falls, Boise, or Meridian, because they also permit chickens in their cities.

Just a country comment.

Joe Jones

Rockland

