Ward contemplates how to gain more funds despite low enrollment

Aberdeen School District could lose around $85,000 next school year because of low enrollment. Superintendent Jane Ward has been trying to come up with some ideas to gain more funds for the district despite that low enrollment.

She told school board trustees Todd Lowder, Mike Shackelford, Sherrie Mauroner, Elaine Blik and David Wahlen Wednesday, March 17, that she has thought about reducing the number of classes in the third and fourth grades and using those teachers in other places. She said one will be trained to become the speech specialist, to replace David Brainard, and the other one could be put in a Title 1 class and teaching online classes.

Ward said Aberdeen teachers were not in favor of that. She said Blackfoot, Snake River and Bear Lake are teaching the online classes…

