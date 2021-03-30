Connie June Poulson of Pocatello, ID, returned to her Heavenly home on March 19, 2021 at the age of 88. She was surrounded by her daughters and other family members at the time of her passing.

She was born on March 6, 1933, along with her identical twin sister Bonnie, to George Walter and Mary Alverna Larson in Basalt, ID. Connie grew up in Basalt until she was 12 years old, when her father was transferred to Aberdeen as a foreman with the Union Pacific Railroad.

She spent her teenage years in Aberdeen, and graduated from Aberdeen High. She married her high school sweetheart, Duane Lamar Poulson on June 22, 1951 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.

They were blessed with five children, Kym, Janee, Kip, Tana, and Kori.

Connie was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and loved serving her family and friends. Music was a true joy of her life.

She is survived by her loving husband, four daughters, 22 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren who adored her. She is preceded in death by her son Kip Poulson.

A funeral service will be held in her honor on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck at 11:30 a.m., 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Due to state health restrictions, only family and invited guests may attend. The Interment will be at the Aberdeen Cemetery.

A webcast of the service will be available on Connie’s tribute page.

