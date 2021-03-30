Landfill Monday closing necessitates schedule change for A.F. garbage

The Power County Landfill, which has been open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, will start being open five days at the beginning of May. The landfill will be open Tuesday through Saturday. The first Monday that the landfill will be closed will be Monday, May 3. The change is to save money and to help retain employees.

However, the city…

