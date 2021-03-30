Matthew John Clinger, 41, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his home in Bountiful, UT, with his love by his side. He had been battling with extraskeletal osteosarcoma, an extremely rare cancer.

Born May 5, 1979 in Pocatello, ID, to Dallas and Brenda Clinger, he spent his childhood growing up in Texas, Utah, and mostly Idaho.

He was married to Brynn Pedersen on Jan. 2, 2004. With Brynnzie by his side, he is the co-creator of five “Wild Clingers” – Samantha, Eston, Logan, Lucy, and Hudson. Matt was always blaming the kids’ good looks on Brynn.

Matt served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Venezuela where he built lasting relationships and where he developed a love for the Spanish language. He greatly valued education, attending both Utah State and the University of Utah, graduating with a Master’s in Architecture.

Matt’s career as an architect spanned over 15 years at MHTN Architects working on projects locally, nationally, and internationally. His work toward the end was largely designing and consulting on Temples for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, primarily in Peru.

Matt had the heart of an adventurer and loved to see the world, always dreaming of his next big trip. Books were another adventure that he devoured and shared with many. He often posted an empty plate photo for everyone to wonder what wonderful dish he had relished.

Brynn and his kids were his everything and he was fiercely loyal to anyone he called friend or family. Matt had the gift of kindness and wisdom mixed with several pranks and antics.

He is survived by his wife Brynn; children Samantha, Eston, Logan, Lucy, and Hudson; parents Dallas and Brenda Clinger; in-laws Jim and Kris Pedersen; siblings Kim and Devin Hanson, Jordan Clinger, Tony and Ashley Clinger, Braden and Abby Clinger, Cameron and Stephanie Pedersen, Lindsay Pedersen, Dallin and Cathy Pedersen, Carly and Josh Porter, Spencer and Tashia Pedersen, Brandi and Ed Lopez, Nick and Alison Bauer, Kelsey and Shaun Zollinger, Devin Bauer, Britton and MeChel Bauer, Maddi and Jackson Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Matt was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Robin Pedersen and his grandfathers Wayne Ottersberg and Leland Clinger, uncles Stephen Brown and Jason Clinger, and cousins Cody Ottersberg and Leslie Higbee.

The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and hospice workers for their kindness and tender care of Matthew through his battle.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Clinger kids’ college fund at https://gift.my529.org/0ZABIL (college fund for all five kids).

The viewing will be held Wednesday evening, March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, UT. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on April 1, with a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church located at 1476 N 300 W, Bountiful, UT. The service will be live streamed on Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook Page at 11 a.m. Internment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Masks are required to attend.