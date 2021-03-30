Track teams travel to Snake River

The Aberdeen High School boys’ and girls’ track teams traveled to Snake River Thursday, March 18. Aberdeen did well with some first, second and third place finishes.

The boys team had several top finishes. They included Marshall Elliott, fifth in the 200 meter, Seth Hall third in the 100 meter hurdles, Brock Klassen fourth and Connor Johnson fifth in the 300 meter hurdles, Carlos Serna, Connor Johnson, Justus Bright and…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!