The Greater American Falls Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet on Thursday, April 1. Receiving awards were Idaho Central Credit Union as business of the year, Falls Dental as new business of the year, Lisa Sneddon as volunteer of the year, and the heart award went to Marria Gabriel with…

