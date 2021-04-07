Help wanted: someone experience with no till drills

Help wanted: someone who is self motivated, organized and is experience with farm equipment especially no till drills. Power SWCD has purchased a no till drill for the Power County producers to lease. The person would need to start assisting us with this project ASAP they will be required to inspect the equipment prior to going to the field and upon its return to the district. They will also be monitoring and reporting about the various fields. If interested send a resume to Power Soil & Water Conservation District, 2769 Fairgrounds Rd., American Falls, Idaho 83211 or call 208-244-3726. At this time only employees are allowed in the building.

