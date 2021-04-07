Thank you city crew

To the editor,

I got a text on Monday, March 29, after the heavy winds came through. A large spruce tree on our Calvary Community Church property lost half its top in the wind. I went over to check on things and, sure enough, half the tree was gone. But where was the windfall? The city crew had already cleaned it up. Thank you, Aberdeen City Crew!

Monty Ledford

