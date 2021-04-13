Hospital celebrates 60th anniversary

The Power County Hospital is celebrating its 60th anniversary at a pivotal year for the hospital. The hospital has completed its expansion and remodel for now – the first complete remodel beyond paint and flooring in its 60 year history. The construction is completed just as the hospital is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate the anniversary, and the remodel, the hospital is hosting an open house and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, April 27, from 3-6 p.m., at the hospital main lobby at 510 Roosevelt Street in American Falls. Not only can visitors get a to…

